HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Salman Khan, but this actor, singer, songwriter was Sooraj Barjatya's original choice for Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya

Salman would have missed starring in one of the biggest hits of the 80s. Salman would not have gotten such a major push in his career if this actor had agreed to the film.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 06:58 PM IST

Salman Khan will soon roar on the big screen, with the highly-anticipated, Tiger 3. One of the most bankable action stars of Bollywood started his journey in films as a romantic hero. After making his debut as the supporting cast member in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), Salman got his breakthrough role Prem in Sooraj Barjatya's debut directorial, Maine Pyar Kiya. 

The 1989 romantic drama went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year, and it paved the way for its leading stars, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. Maine Pyar Kiya gave carved careers of Salman, Bhagyashree, and director Sooraj. But interestingly, Salman wasn't the first choice for the movie. 

Maine Pyar Kiya was originally offered to... 

Salman would have missed starring in one of the biggest hits of the 80s. Salman would not have gotten such a major push in his career if Piyush Mishra had said yes to the film. It may sound surprising to you, but Maine Pyar Kiya was originally offered to popular actor, singer, lyricist, playwright, musician and screenwriter, Piyush Mishra. 

How did Piyush get an offer for Maine Pyar Kiya? 

In an interview with Lallantop, Piyush revealed that he was in his final year at the National School of Drama (NSD), when Sooraj Barjatya's father, Rajkumar Barjatya approached him and asked him to meet at the Rajshri office, Prabhaldevi, Mumbai. Calling it 'haseen hadsa', the actor said, "My director (of NSD) called me to his room. Now, I was very handsome in my time. When I went to the chamber, I was introduced to Rajkumar Barjatya. He said they are making a film called Maine Pyaar Kiya, they have shortlisted the girl, and now they have come to NSD to find the male lead."

Why did Piyush refused Maine Pyar Kiya

In the same interview, Piyush said, "I said I will go, but I didn’t. By then, dil mein badi khataas thi, pata nahi kyu duniya se nafrat ho gayi thi. I went there three years later and learnt that Salman Khan was born with the film, and I thought that was great." Piyush further added that if he had gone back then, he would not have been able to do the kind of work he did. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

