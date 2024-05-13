Twitter
Meet singer who charges more per song than Sunidhi, Sonu, Badshah; has no servants, rides scooty, is not on social media

This singer is more popular than Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam, etc but has no luxury cars or designer clothes

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 13, 2024, 07:26 AM IST

One of India's highest-paid singers
Last week, during the third phase of General Elections in India, polling was done in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across India, including many in West Bengal. During that time, a video from one of the polling booths in the state went viral. It showed a superstar singer riding a humble scooty on his way to vote. This is not the first time this star has shown such simplicity in public life, a stark contrast to other big stars from Bollywood.

The superstar singer who has no designer clothes, rides scooty

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular and successful singers of his generation. The singer reportedly charges Rs 20-22 lakh per recorded song in a film, one of the highest fees for all singers in the country. In fact, only Shreya Ghoshal charges more than him (Rs 25 lakh). All other singers, including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, Shaan,  etc. charge less than Arijit today. Yet, the singer wears no designer clothes and has spoken about having minimal domestic help at home. The viral video from Murshidabad last week was not the first time when he was spotted on his scooty. He has been clicked numerous times on the vehicle while on grocery runs or juts out and about in town. The singer has often received praise for his simplicity.

Why Arijit Singh is hardly active on social media

Arijit Singh used to be very active on social media, particularly Twitter and Facebook. However, after he received trolling and hate online, the singer said that he limited his presence on all platforms. He still maintains all his accounts and pages, but has reduced the frequency of him posting there. “I use my social media sparingly for things that are close to my heart. I don't read the comments. My team filters out the comments for me, I don't involve myself a lot into paying attention to criticism on social media. I speak what I want to speak and my team lets me know the needful,” the singer had told Times of India.

