Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Elephant fights for life as crocodile bites its trunk in deadly attack, watch

SC says arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha invalid, orders his release

Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended to May 30

Instagram, Facebook face massive global outage, users in India not...

This superstar has seen 11 deaths in family, one sister had cancer, other burned to death, he lost infant daughter to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Elephant fights for life as crocodile bites its trunk in deadly attack, watch

Instagram, Facebook face massive global outage, users in India not...

Watch: Ed Sheeran sings 'eating paneer pakora', leaves fans amazed with flawless Hindi on The Great Indian Kapil Show

White tongue: 5 reasons why your tongue turns white

8 cute animals that should not be kept as pets

10 healthy reasons to eat jaggery

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress who gave super flop debut, was ridiculed, then became highest-paid actress, once Pakistani soldiers asked..

This superstar has seen 11 deaths in family, one sister had cancer, other burned to death, he lost infant daughter to...

This actor was famous for playing Dharmendra's 'father-in-law', Hema Malini's 'father', did 500 films but never got..

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Elephant fights for life as crocodile bites its trunk in deadly attack, watch

CCTV footage captured at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge in Zimbabwe documents a gripping struggle between an elephant and a crocodile at a waterhole near Zambezi National Park.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 15, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heart-stopping moment caught on CCTV, the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge in Zimbabwe witnessed a battle for survival between an elephant and a crocodile. The intense encounter unfolded at a waterhole overlooking the Zambezi National Park, and the footage has since been shared on Latest Sightings’s YouTube channel, known for its collection of wildlife clips from Africa.

The distressing scene began when a crocodile targeted a herd of elephants as they peacefully drank from the waterhole. The crocodile's presence sent the gentle giants into a frenzy, repeatedly driving them away as it patiently waited for an opportunity to strike.

In a swift and brutal attack, the crocodile seized the tip of one elephant's trunk, causing it to cry out in agony. Despite the elephant's desperate attempts to shake off its assailant, the crocodile clung on, dragging the massive creature out of the waterhole.

As the struggle ensued, the herd scattered in fear, leaving the distressed elephant to fend for itself. In a remarkable display of strength and determination, the elephant violently thrashed its head, ultimately flinging the crocodile aside and breaking free.

Following the ordeal, the wounded elephant fled to safety while the crocodile retreated back into the waterhole, its hunger unsatisfied.

The encounter highlights the extraordinary resilience of elephants, even in the face of formidable predators like crocodiles. Despite their size advantage, which typically deters attacks from smaller predators, elephants are not immune to the dangers of the wild.

Researchers emphasize the intelligence and social complexity of elephants, which play crucial roles in their ability to navigate and survive in challenging environments. Instances like these underscore the ongoing struggle for survival in the animal kingdom, where every encounter presents a test of strength and resilience.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, school dropout who once begged for food, worked as cleaner, guard, now owns Rs 40 crore company, business is..

Kiara Advani to debut at Cannes, will represent India at...

Meet Indian genius who developed messaging app, sold it for Rs 416 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is…

Meet man who owns Asia's fastest unicorn, built Rs 9,840 crore company in just 3 months, he is...

Melinda French Gates quits Gates Foundation, to get Rs 104380 crore for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement