Who is Bhavesh Bhinde, owner of Ghatkopar hoarding that collapsed and killed 14 during Mumbai storm?

The owner of Ego Media has a history of police cases—over 20 total, including one involving rape.Bhinde is reportedly on the run and has turned off his mobile, according to police officials.

After massive dust storms and unseasonal rains on Monday, a 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar, eastern Mumbai. At least 14 people were killed and 74 injured. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered the removal of any remaining hoardings on Government Railway Police (GRP) land at Chheda Nagar.

Ego Media, an advertising agency and hoarding company owned by Bhavesh Bhinde, put up the billboards on GRP land. The company has received a notice from the BMC regarding installing the collapsed hoarding.

In 2009, the owner of the advertising agency ran as an independent candidate in the state election from the Mulund constituency. According to his affidavit, he was the subject of 23 cases under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Negotiable Instruments Act, pertaining to returned checks.

A chargesheet and a rape case were filed against him at the Mulund Police Station in January of this year.According to sources, Bhinde has received contracts for the installation of hoardings and banners from the Indian Railways and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai over the years, despite repeatedly breaking their regulations. Instances involving tree poisoning and tree-cutting have him and other members of his company listed as defendants.

The 120X120-foot hoarding that collapsed on the Ghatkopar fuel station on Monday was so large that it was entered into the Limca Book of Records. According to the BMC, billboards larger than 40 by 40 feet are not permitted.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, "We have ordered action against all illegal hoardings in the city. We are starting today. A case has been filed in this case as no permission had been given for the hoarding. A complaint was also received that some trees had been cut so this hoarding could be visible. We have filed a case in this regard too," as reported by NDTV.

Although Bhinde's organisation asserts that it has approval from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Railways), BMC representatives have stated that approval from the municipal corporation is also required for any billboard in an area that falls under its purview.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde has declared that the government will pay for the medical expenses of those injured in the accident, in addition to offering ₹ 5 lakh in compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in it.