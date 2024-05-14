Meet woman, helps Isha Ambani run Rs 840000 crore Reliance brand, Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 15000000000…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 920239 crore. He is currently spearheading Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of over Rs 1898000 crore. The India’s richest man is involved in a wide range of businesses that are handled by his family and close associates including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Manoj Modi, Anand Jain and others. Mukesh Ambani handed over the responsibility of one of the best performing subsidiaries of Reliance Industries, Reliance Retail, to Isha Ambani in August 2022. Since then, Reliance Retail has grown exponentially and it has touched a valuation of Rs 840000 crore. To run Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani is backed by Bhakti Modi who is the daughter of Manoj Modi, Mukesh Ambani’s close associate. Mukesh Ambani even gifted a Rs 1500 crore home to Manoj Modi as a token of appreciation.

Bhakti Modi started as a management trainee at Reliance Brands and has held various positions over the years. She is an important part of the leadership team that is taking Reliance Retail to new heights. She was announced as the director at Reliance Brands last year. For those who are unaware, Reliance Brands partners and brings global luxury brands to India. Balenciaga, Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors and others are present in India as Reliance Retail’s partner brand. According to the Economic Times, Modi recently was bestowed with more responsibilities in the beauty businesses of Reliance Retail.

Bhakti Modi is also co-founder of beauty products platform Tira and she takes care of strategy and execution of the brand. Tira is also overseen by Isha Ambani and it competes against the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette, Myntra and others. With her hard work, knowledge, skills and determination, Bhakti has made it to the top executives of Reliance.