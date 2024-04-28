DC vs MI Highlights 1st Innings Jake Fraser Stubbs Power Delhi Capitals To 257 Against MI | IPL

DC vs MI Highlights 1st Innings: Jake Fraser, Stubbs Power Delhi Capitals To 257 Against MI | IPL DC end on 257 and it will be a steep chase for MI. Fraser-McGurk was absolutely sensational at the top as boundaries flew from his bat. Porel at the other end was happy to just watch it as he was striking at less than 100 at one point. Chawla finally got the South Australian and MI pegged things back a little. Hope though again upped the rate with a flurry of sixes before he went. And at the end it was Tristan Stubbs who went ballistic. Solid innings all around from DC and they have given themselves a good chance in this game. As far as the bowling of MI is concerned, Bumrah was the pick despite going for 18 in his first over. Chawla too bowled really well. The rest were hammered. Can MI chase it down?