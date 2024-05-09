Twitter
Business

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore company, his massive net worth is...

He started with just Rs 10,000 which he borrowed from his mother. Thereafter, he began manufacturing Indian clothing and entered big cities.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 09, 2024, 06:53 AM IST

Everybody loves Indian weddings and wedding wear. And if we think of Indian ethnic wear then the first thing we will recall is the brand ‘Manyavar’. The man behind this legendary and iconic brand is Ravi Modi. 

Vedant Fashions, the company that owns renowned brands including "Manyavar," "Mohey," "Manthan," "Mebaz," and "Twamev," was founded by Modi. After leading his company to a profitable initial public offering (IPO) in 2022, he became one of India's richest persons last year. 

Modi began by working as a salesperson in his father's clothing store at 13. After a few years, he eventually headed the company. In 2002, Ravi Modi started Vedant Fashions in Kolkata to manufacture traditional Indian clothing.

He started with just Rs 10,000 which he borrowed from his mother. Thereafter, he began manufacturing Indian clothing and entered big cities, laying the foundation for Manyavar. 

Presently, Manyavar has become an extremely reputed Indian wedding-wear brand, which is popular for its men's kurtas, sherwanis, and jackets, and women's lehengas, sarees, and dresses. The brand’s popularity was furthered by endorsements by celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan.

The company now boasts 662 stores across 248 cities in India and 16 international stores.

Due to the massive growth of his business, Modi's net worth has drastically risen from $2.5 billion to $3 billion by April 2023, putting him at number 1,238 on the Forbes World's Billionaires List of 2022. He is positioned in the 64th position of India's richest people with a net worth of Rs 28,000 crore, as per Forbes. While Vedant Fashions is now worth Rs 32,000 crore

 
