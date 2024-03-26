Search icon
JNU Student Union Elections: United Left Wins Over ABVP In Polls, Clean Sweeps All Four Seats

The Left party swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union Election, winning all four seats on March 24. The polling for the JNUSU elections was held on March 22. JNU got its next students' union after a gap of four years. Dhananjay from the Left was chosen as the President, beating ABVP's Umesh Chandra Ajmeera. He got 2598 votes and was declared the winner by Shailendra Kumar, the Chairperson of the Election Committee at JNU. Avijit Ghosh, also from the Left, won the Vice President's seat with 2409 votes, defeating ABVP's Deepika Sharma.

