Mukesh Ambani lost 15 kgs without any workout, his secret diet plan includes...

His dedication to health serves as an inspiration, showcasing that simplicity and consistency are key elements in achieving and maintaining physical well-being

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 08:23 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Mukesh Ambani is India's wealthiest man, and maintains a keen focus on his fitness despite his busy business schedule. He wakes up at 5:30 AM, and starts his day with dedication to both exercise and diet. Ambani adheres to a simple and vegetarian diet, consisting of lentils, bread, and ample salads. His lunch, typically in the Gujarati style, mirrors this simplicity.

Remarkably, Ambani does not engage in structured workouts but prefers brisk walking for at least an hour daily to maintain his fitness and burn calories, according to media reports.

Notably, he doesn't skip dinner, contrary to some dietary advice, preferring to share this meal with his family daily.

In addition to dietary discipline, Ambani prioritises his health by consuming plenty of juices. Reportedly, he enjoys South Indian dishes on Sundays, adding variety to his routine.

The commitment to health extends beyond Mukesh Ambani to his wife, Nita Ambani, who has shed 18 kgs through her transformation journey, mirroring her husband's dietary habits.

The Ambani couple's dedication to health serves as an inspiration, showcasing that simplicity and consistency are key elements in achieving and maintaining physical well-being amidst demanding schedules and high-profile positions.

