Meet 16-year-old actress, ranked most popular celeb in India, beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Alia, Deepika, Heeramandi cast

Lapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel becomes most popular Indian celebrity, as per IMDb list.

On Wednesday, IMDb India shared the list of the most popular Indian celebrities of this week. It featured the Heeramandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Taha Saha Badussha, Aditi Rai Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the actress who topped the list. And she is 16-year-old Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel. Reacting to the post shared by IMDb on Instagram, the actress wrote, “I am beyond grateful, This is huge for me..Thankyou IMDb.”

Take a look:

Fans also reacted to the list, one of them wrote, “The role belonged to her.” The second one said, “@nitanshigoelofficial is one of the most talented actors of this generation. Hence this girl is ruling hearts from her 1st film itself thankyou @raodyness for launching this gem in Bollywood.”

Another person wrote, “Can’t tell how HAPPY I am seeing @nitanshigoelofficial getting all the love for her performance. She truly truly deserves this recognition. This is just the beginning Nitanshi! You are a leading like a star all over India among actors like Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.”

Nitanshi Goel is a talented Indian teenage actress and social media influencer who starred in movies like Masoom Sawaal (2022), M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), and Indu Sarkar (2017), as well as TV shows such as Inside Edge (2017) and Thapki Pyar Ki (2015). She's also known for her roles in Posham Pa (2019), Hurdang (2022), and Peshwa Bajirao (2017).

Nitanshi has a big following on Instagram, with over 10 million followers, making her the youngest Indian actress with such a huge fan base. Besides acting, she's a skilled Kathak dancer and knows various dance styles like hip-hop, classical, and contemporary. She was the face of Super Dancer 3. Her recent film was Laapataa Ladies.