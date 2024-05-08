Twitter
Google Wallet launched in India, to help users to store...

The app is now available for download from the Play Store for all Android users in the country.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 08, 2024, 02:13 PM IST

Google on Wednesday launched its Wallet app in India, which will offer fast and secure access to everyday essentials, enabling people to conveniently store and retrieve important digital documents like boarding passes, loyalty cards, movie tickets, etc.

The app is now available for download from the Play Store for all Android users in the country.

“We are delighted to partner with many of India’s top brands to offer a comprehensive solution that helps you securely access and manage your everyday essentials. From boarding passes to loyalty cards, and event tickets to public transport passes — they’re there when you need them,” Ram Papatla, General Manager and India Engineering Lead, Android at Google, said in a statement.

According to the company, the Wallet app complements Google Pay, which will continue to serve the payment needs of users across the country.

The tech giant also partnered with 20 of the country’s top brands to enable the Google Wallet experience, including PVR & INOX, Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, Pine Labs, Kochi Metro, Abhibus, and many others.

Additionally, the company mentioned that it will be adding more partners in the coming months.

“We are glad to be the first airline from India to make our boarding passes available directly on the Google Wallet,” said Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India.

Google Wallet will allow users to save movie or event tickets, access boarding passes, redeem loyalty or gift cards, ride public transit, digitise physical documents, among others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

