Meet actress, once rival to Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen; was sexually abused, never became a heroine, now does...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Take 1 hour, not...': Asaduddin Owaisi responds to BJP's Navneet Rana's 'it would take us 15 seconds' comments

This actress, Rajinikanth's favourite, became superstar at 16, married CM's nephew, died suddenly at 22 when...

Who will be Apple CEO Tim Cook’s successor? Here are contenders for top position

Watch: Pregnant Deepika Padukone reacts sharply as fan spies on her at airport, viral video leaves netizens angry

Rajkummar Rao expresses concern over deepfake videos, demands strict laws: 'If someone...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Take 1 hour, not...': Asaduddin Owaisi responds to BJP's Navneet Rana's 'it would take us 15 seconds' comments

This actress, Rajinikanth's favourite, became superstar at 16, married CM's nephew, died suddenly at 22 when...

Who will be Apple CEO Tim Cook’s successor? Here are contenders for top position

Bollywood actors who refused to appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om song ‘Deewangi’

10 captivating 'Images of the Day' by NASA

9 films that will make you feel proud as an Indian

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Rajkummar Rao expresses concern over deepfake videos, demands strict laws: 'If someone...'

This actress, Rajinikanth's favourite, became superstar at 16, married CM's nephew, died suddenly at 22 when...

Meet actress, once rival to Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen; was sexually abused, never became a heroine, now does...

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet actress, once rival to Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen; was sexually abused, never became a heroine, now does...

This actress was once a rival to Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai but never made it as a heroine in Bollywood

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 09, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

article-main
Once a rival of Aish and Sush, this actress works on TV now
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The year 1994 was a red letter year for India in terms of international representation. For the first time ever, Indian women won both the Miss World and Miss Universe crowns, bringing double glory back home. Needless to say, the achievements of both Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen were lauded, and also propelled them to successful careers. But there was another actress who competed against them that year, one who did not achieve the same heights.

The actress who competed with Aishwarya and Sushmita at Miss India

Maninee De was one of the contestants at Miss India 1994, which was won by Sushmita Sen. Her victory made her eligible to represent India at Miss Universe that year. Aishwarya Rai, who had been the hot favourite, finished 1st runner-up in a shock upset, but represented India at Miss World and won. Maninee did not place among the winners but managed to reach the top 10.

Maninee De’s career in films and TV after Miss India

Maninee was 22 when she participated in Miss India 1994. She continued modelling for a few more years before making her acting debut in the TV show Amma and Family. After this, Maninee took a long sabbatical before returning with shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Shaka Laka Boom Boom. In 2003, she made her film debut with Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II and was noticed for her roles in Krrish (2006) and Fashion (2008). However, despite working in a number of films and countless TV shows, Maninee hardly ever played the lead. Her most recent appearance on screen was in a cameo in the TV show Udaariyan earlier this year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maninee De (@mannahsoulfry)

When Maninee De opened up on her sexual abuse as a child

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan earlier this year, Maninee revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by a relative when she was 7 years old. "In fact, strangely, he called to apologise to me five to six years ago. And he was like, 'I am really sorry'. I was numb absolutely. And the only thing I said was what's done is done. I just pray to the lord... He is in a pretty bad physical condition, completely paralysed. So, there is karma in this world," she told Kanan.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who was fired by Tesla, later hired by Meta for whopping Rs 4 crore package, he work as...

Meet Mukesh Ambani's neighbour, son of grain trader, made massive Rs 131440000000 empire by...

Meet man, whose company is backed by MS Dhoni, set to open gigafactory this year in...

Meet man who studied at IIT, IIM, now leads Rs 75385 crore FMCG company, he is...

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Sagar Pal, Vicky Gupta sent to judicial custody till May 27

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement