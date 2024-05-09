Meet actress, once rival to Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen; was sexually abused, never became a heroine, now does...

This actress was once a rival to Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai but never made it as a heroine in Bollywood

The year 1994 was a red letter year for India in terms of international representation. For the first time ever, Indian women won both the Miss World and Miss Universe crowns, bringing double glory back home. Needless to say, the achievements of both Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen were lauded, and also propelled them to successful careers. But there was another actress who competed against them that year, one who did not achieve the same heights.

The actress who competed with Aishwarya and Sushmita at Miss India

Maninee De was one of the contestants at Miss India 1994, which was won by Sushmita Sen. Her victory made her eligible to represent India at Miss Universe that year. Aishwarya Rai, who had been the hot favourite, finished 1st runner-up in a shock upset, but represented India at Miss World and won. Maninee did not place among the winners but managed to reach the top 10.

Maninee De’s career in films and TV after Miss India

Maninee was 22 when she participated in Miss India 1994. She continued modelling for a few more years before making her acting debut in the TV show Amma and Family. After this, Maninee took a long sabbatical before returning with shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Shaka Laka Boom Boom. In 2003, she made her film debut with Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II and was noticed for her roles in Krrish (2006) and Fashion (2008). However, despite working in a number of films and countless TV shows, Maninee hardly ever played the lead. Her most recent appearance on screen was in a cameo in the TV show Udaariyan earlier this year.

When Maninee De opened up on her sexual abuse as a child

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan earlier this year, Maninee revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by a relative when she was 7 years old. "In fact, strangely, he called to apologise to me five to six years ago. And he was like, 'I am really sorry'. I was numb absolutely. And the only thing I said was what's done is done. I just pray to the lord... He is in a pretty bad physical condition, completely paralysed. So, there is karma in this world," she told Kanan.

