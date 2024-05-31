Twitter
Bollywood

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha teaser: Ajay Devgn, Tabu are villains of their own love story, fans excited for duo’s romance

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's romantic hug in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha teaser has fans excited.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 31, 2024, 01:59 PM IST

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha teaser: Ajay Devgn, Tabu are villains of their own love story, fans excited for duo’s romance
Tabu and Ajay Devgn's still from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
After Shaitaan and Maidaan, Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Aur Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The makers have now released the teaser of Devgn's third movie this year and fans can't stop gushing about it. 

On Friday, Ajay Devgn and Tabu shared an intriguing trailer of their romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha which has left fans excited. The teaser gives a glimpse into how Ajay and Tabu are the villains of their own love story and also shows them sharing a romantic hug. Ajay Devgn is also seen fighting the goons, but it will be interesting to see where this love story ends. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens shared their excitement on the teaser. One of the comments read, "finally we gonna see your romance." Another user wrote, "you both look so beautiful together." Another wrote, "Goodness, my heart just skipped a beat." Another wrote, "this is so intriguing can't wait for the movie." 

The first poster of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha got unveiled today. The movie has been directed by Neeraj Pandey and marks the iconic duo's 10th project together. Earlier, Ajay and Tabu have worked together in movies like Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Bholaa, Golmaal Again, and Vijaypath among others and most of them have been a success.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a romantic drama which showcases a love story that unfolds from 2002 to 2023. The film also stars Benedict Garrett, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saie Majerekar among others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 5. 

Meanwhile, apart from this, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the movie Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor among others in key roles and is scheduled to release on August 15. Tabu on the other hand is currently enjoying the success of her recent release Crew which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. 

