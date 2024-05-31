Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha teaser: Ajay Devgn, Tabu are villains of their own love story, fans excited for duo’s romance

Groom jumps off stage for impromptu dance with friends, viral video leaves netizens in splits

Viral video: Chinese man stuns internet by balancing sewing machine on glass bottles, watch

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Katy Perry charging this unbelievable amount to perform at..

Meet son of labourer, who bought goat for Rs 150 after selling wood, then bought cow, now owns Rs 3000 crore company...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Motors geared up to scale new records, predicts domestic PV sales set to cross 5 million mark

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha teaser: Ajay Devgn, Tabu are villains of their own love story, fans excited for duo’s romance

Groom jumps off stage for impromptu dance with friends, viral video leaves netizens in splits

8 reasons why you should eat one amla daily

7 Bollywood stars who were bullied over looks, called ugly

 Photos of  PM Modi at Vivekananda rock memorial go viral

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Banaras Hindu University: Cardiology Head Dr. Om Shankar Alleges Government Shielding Culprits

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha teaser: Ajay Devgn, Tabu are villains of their own love story, fans excited for duo’s romance

House of Lies review: Sanjay Kapoor's insufferable whodunit looks Broadchurch, talks Knives Out, but acts poor man's CID

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a CM, became his second wife by going against parents, her net worth is..

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Tata Motors geared up to scale new records, predicts domestic PV sales set to cross 5 million mark

The company's PV business recorded its highest-ever turnover in FY24 with an annual revenue of Rs 52,353 crore, growing by 9.4 per cent over FY23.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 31, 2024, 02:07 PM IST

Tata Motors geared up to scale new records, predicts domestic PV sales set to cross 5 million mark
Tata Punch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Domestic passenger vehicle segment is expected to cross the 50 lakh-mark of annual sales over the next few years and Tata Motors is geared up to tap into this growth opportunity, according to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

In a message to the company's shareholders in Annual Report for 2023-24, he noted that the company will focus on revenue growth and strong free cash flows across its businesses going ahead.

"India is well on track to exceed the 5 million vehicle sales mark in passenger vehicles over the next few years from the 4.1 million volumes clocked last year," Chandrasekaran said.

India's vehicle penetration, at about 30 vehicles per 1,000 population, is well below global norms and is expected to continue to increase, he noted.

"Tata Motors is well placed to further strengthen its market position and tap into this growth opportunity," Chandrasekaran stated.

Elaborating on the passenger vehicle segment, he stated that in the next phase the business will focus on driving revenue growth, improving EBITDA, strong free cash flows, technology and brand leadership.

Apart from vehicular sales, the business will also focus on vehicle parc linked businesses like spares, digital and smart mobility solutions which will help reduce the volatility of the vehicle sales business, he added.

This should help drive consistent value accretive growth in the coming years, Chandrasekaran said.

The competitive intensity in this portfolio will remain high and the business will continue to invest in products, platforms, electrical & electronic architectures, and vehicle software to remain competitive, he stated.

The EV business will focus on driving up penetration through multiple product launches, focus on market development, charging network enhancements and continuing to introduce aspirational product features, Chandrasekaran said.

The company's PV business recorded its highest-ever turnover in FY24 with an annual revenue of Rs 52,353 crore, growing by 9.4 per cent over FY23.

Chandrasekaran said the commercial vehicle vertical will also focus on vehicle parc linked businesses to reduce the volatility of the vehicle sales business.

On JLR, he stated that the brand will continue to double down on its journey to become a premium luxury OEM, deliver strong revenue growth, improve profitability further, drive positive free cash flows and continue to invest in products and technologies.

"There is an exciting range of products lined up to be launched over the next three years that needs to be delivered successfully. The first electric Range Rover launches later this year, and there are further EVs lined up in the coming years including the all-electric Jaguar," he said.

Chandrasekaran said that to enable execution of these well differentiated strategies and to further empower each business to pursue it purposefully, the Tata Motors' board has proposed the demerger of the company into two separate listed companies.

The commercial vehicle business and its related investments in one entity and the passenger vehicle businesses including PV, EV, JLR and its related investments in another entity, he informed shareholders.

"This will also help secure the considerable synergies across PV, EV and JLR particularly in the areas of EVs, autonomous vehicles, and vehicle software," Chandrasekaran said.

This will lead each company to deliver a superior experience for customers, better growth prospects for employees and, enhanced value for shareholders, he added.

Chandrasekaran said the global geo-political scenario continues to be tense with continuing military conflicts.

These have created immense hardships for the affected people and also resulted in supply chain disruptions, he stated.

As the year draws to a close, the economic scenario is stabilising with global growth estimated to be around 3 per cent during the next couple of years, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

J-K: 21 passengers killed, 40 injured after bus falls into gorge

India's biggest flop put entire Bollywood in debt, lesbian love song caused controversy, director had to quit films

IMD update: Pre-monsoon showers likely to begin in Kerala today, check forecast here

At Hardik's wedding, this cricketer took on the role of performing Natasa Stankovic's kanyadaan

Delhi-NCR weather update: Temperature soars to 49.9 degrees in Mungeshpur amid heatwave, respite expected from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement