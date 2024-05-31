Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Katy Perry charging this unbelievable amount to perform at..

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, are all set to get married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant are currently in the midst of their second pre-wedding bash that began on May 29. The Ambani family has organised a luxurious cruise as the venue for the bash with many activities planned, not only for the couple but for all their guests.

Now, as per news reports, renowned American singer Katy Perry who is one of the most popular pop culture icons is all set to perform on the third day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash.

The 'Harleys in Hawaii' singer is reportedly charging USD 50.9 million aka Rs 424 crores to perform at the pre-wedding bash organised by the Ambani family. The functions today will include a masquerade ball followed by Katy Perry's performance.

Let us tell you that during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, many singers like Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and others performed and were paid handsomely for it.

The Sun UK has quoted a source as saying, "They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a GBP 40 million estate. The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterward, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes. When they say there’s been no expense spared, they really mean it."

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding day approaches, Mumbai is set to witness a grand celebration that combines tradition, opulence, and a touch of modernity.