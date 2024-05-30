At Hardik's wedding, this cricketer took on the role of performing Natasa Stankovic's kanyadaan

Serbian model Natasa and Pandya tied the knot in Udaipur in 2023. They had a wedding that combined Hindu and Christian traditions.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently on a tour with the Indian team in America. The team is here to play the T20 World Cup 2024.

Recently, Pandya captained the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2024 season. During this time, Pandya's personal life has been the subject of much discussion.

Reports suggest that things are not going well between Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic. There is speculation that a divorce may be on the horizon. These rumors have not been confirmed yet. However, the story surrounding Pandya and Natasa's marriage is gaining a lot of attention.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, there was confusion during the kanyadaan ceremony. Natasa's family was present at the wedding, but no one stepped forward for the kanyadaan ritual.

In this situation, Dinesh Karthik stepped in and performed the kanyadaan. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya's wife, Pankhuri Sharma, took on the role of being Hardik's sister in the ceremony.

During IPL 2024, Natasa was not seen during any match of Mumbai Indians. She has not shared any pictures with Hardik since February 14. Not only that, Natasa has also removed her name from Instagram, which had Pandya as her surname. Due to this, speculations are being made that everything is not fine between the two.

