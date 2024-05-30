IMD update: Pre-monsoon showers likely to begin by today in Kerala, check forecast here

Pre-monsoon showers are continuing to lash Kerala, where heavy downpours, alternating between intense and intermittent, since Tuesday have left many low-lying areas of the state submerged.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a precise prediction that the southwest monsoon will reach Kerala by May 30, one day earlier than previously anticipated. This accurate forecast, released on Wednesday, indicates that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to begin over Kerala within the next 24 hours. This is in line with an earlier IMD prediction that Kerala might experience monsoon by May 31.

The severity of these showers is evident in the unfortunate incident at Haripad in Alappuzha, where one person drowned. Other areas have also suffered significant damage to homes and cars, underscoring the impact of these pre-monsoon showers.



The cities of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Thrissur were also heavily inundated. Many of the city's homes and businesses were flooded, forcing residents to relocate to safer areas.

The government, in response to the situation, has taken proactive measures. It has been relocating residents in disaster-prone areas to safer locations. Despite the challenges posed by road construction and clogged drains, the government's efforts are commendable. The state remains on alert as the IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall and the arrival of the monsoon on Thursday. Over the past two weeks, rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of over ten people in the state, and crops have suffered significant damage from the rains.