Cricket

IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rasikh Dar power DC to 10-run win over MI

Delhi Capitals moves to fifth in points table after win over Mumbai Indians.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 08:12 PM IST

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in another high-scoring Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals posted a massive 257/4. In reply, MI scored 247/9 in the allotted 20 overs. DC's young recruit Jake Fraser-McGurk started smashing the ball right from the start, propelling DC to 92 for no loss in the powerplay.

Fraser-McGurk blazed away to a 25-ball 84 before being dismissed by Piyush Chawla, caught in the deep while trying to clear the fence. Shai Hope sustained the momentum given by Fraser-McGurk's brutal onslaught and hammered 41 off just 17 balls with five sixes, while Tristan Stubbs chipped in with an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls.

For MI, Tilak Varma smashed 63 in 32 balls, Hardik Pandya made 46 off 24balls, and Tim David 37 off just 17 deliveries as the visitors came close after slipping to 65/3 in six overs.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals: 257/4 in 20 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 84, Shai Hope 41, Tristan Stubbs 48 not out).

Mumbai Indians: 247/9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 46, Tilak Varma 63, Tim David 37; Rasikh Dar Salam 3/34, Mukesh Kumar 3/59).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

