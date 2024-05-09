Twitter
Eggstraordinary cake: Vlogger makes cake with eggshells in it, video goes viral

A viral cake recipe featuring eggshells as a surprising ingredient has set the internet abuzz.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 09, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Social media platforms have long been the hub for bizarre culinary experiments, with unconventional cake recipes often stealing the spotlight. However, a recent creation has raised eyebrows and sparked debates like never before - a cake with eggshells as a key ingredient.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bethany (@lilsipper)

Shared by content creator @lilsipper, the Instagram reel showcasing this unorthodox recipe has sent shockwaves across the internet, garnering over 3 million views and igniting a fiery discussion in the comment section.

In the video, the vlogger combines four whole raw eggs, one orange, and 8 ounces (approximately 225 grams) of chocolate spread in a blender. What sets this recipe apart is the inclusion of eggshells, touted for their extra calcium, and orange rind, claimed to boost fiber content. Once blended, the batter is poured into a baking mold lined with parchment paper and garnished with slices of blood oranges before being baked at 350 degrees for 50 minutes, yielding what she dubs a "chocolate orange snack cake."

While some viewers expressed intrigue and eagerness to try the viral recipe, others voiced skepticism and concerns regarding the unconventional ingredients. Comments ranged from inquiries about the type of chocolate spread used and its health implications to worries about the texture of eggshells in the finished product.

"I need a video of someone doing a taste test of it before I make it," one user remarked, echoing the sentiments of many hesitant would-be bakers.

Another user suggested an alternative method for incorporating eggshells, proposing to bake and grind them into a calcium powder rather than blending them raw.

Despite the divided opinions, the cake recipe has undoubtedly sparked curiosity and controversy, leaving social media users intrigued about its taste, texture, and nutritional profile.

