'Babri Masjid Zindabad…' Asaduddin Owaisi Reminds His Parliament Speech Ahead Of LS Polls

Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a public gathering Hyderabad on March 02. He reminded the audience of his parliament speech in which he had said, “Babri Masjid Zindabad”. Owaisi also took a jibe at the other Opposition parties and said that they have given away the government to states like Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra.