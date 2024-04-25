DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jitin Prasada, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Prasada quit the Congress and joined BJP in June 2021.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dropped Varun Gandhi from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat and fielded former Congress leader Jitin Prasada.

Prasada quit the Congress and joined BJP in June 2021. Starting his career in 2001 as a Youth Congress general secretary, he rose quickly and was elected as a Member of the Parliament in 2004 and 2009 from UP’s Shahjahanpur and Dhaurahra constituencies.

He is a former Minister of State for Human Resource Department in the Union Cabinet.

Prasada is an alumnus of The Doon School in Dehradun, around the same time as fellow politicians Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dushyant Singh and Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.

Prasada was a part of the G-23 leaders who raised the demand for a free and fair organisational election in the Congress in 2020. Before joining the BJP, he was in-charge of West Bengal for Congress.

He comes from a prominent Brahmin family in UP and is the son of Jitendra Prasad, former Congress vice president who was the political advisor to two prime ministers.

On a scale of 0-100, Jitin Prasada scored 40 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 56, Instagram (16), X (64) and Digital Listening (62).



Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.