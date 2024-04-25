Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who lost over Rs 10000 crore after ban by RBI, he is India's richest...

Meet engineer, IPS officer's daughter who cracked UPSC to become IAS without coaching, married to an IAS, her AIR was…

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jitin Prasada, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: KKR star Rinku Singh finally gets another bat from Virat Kohli after breaking previous one - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jitin Prasada, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: KKR star Rinku Singh finally gets another bat from Virat Kohli after breaking previous one - Watch

Bowlers with most wides in IPL history

Benefits of drinking barley water

Butter vs Ghee vs Oil: Which is healthier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction in 2020 #MeToo case overturned by New York court

Laapataa Ladies OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jitin Prasada, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Prasada quit the Congress and joined BJP in June 2021.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 07:27 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dropped Varun Gandhi from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat and fielded former Congress leader Jitin Prasada.

Prasada quit the Congress and joined BJP in June 2021. Starting his career in 2001 as a Youth Congress general secretary, he rose quickly and was elected as a Member of the Parliament in 2004 and 2009 from UP’s Shahjahanpur and Dhaurahra constituencies.

He is a former Minister of State for Human Resource Department in the Union Cabinet.

Prasada is an alumnus of The Doon School in Dehradun, around the same time as fellow politicians Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dushyant Singh and Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.

Prasada was a part of the G-23 leaders who raised the demand for a free and fair organisational election in the Congress in 2020. Before joining the BJP, he was in-charge of West Bengal for Congress.

He comes from a prominent Brahmin family in UP and is the son of Jitendra Prasad, former Congress vice president who was the political advisor to two prime ministers.

On a scale of 0-100, Jitin Prasada scored 40 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 56, Instagram (16), X (64) and Digital Listening (62).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

 

Jitin Prasad

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 40
Digital Listening Score62
Facebook Score56
Instagram Score16
X Score64
YouTube Score0
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's most educated man, who had 20 degrees, cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS job due to...

This filmmaker earned Rs 150 as junior artiste, bunked college for work, now heads production house worth crores

Billie Eilish admits she likes to pleasure herself in front of a mirror: 'I wanted my face in...'

Gautam Buddha Nagar seat: SP candidate leaves behind BJP MP Mahesh Sharma in spending during poll campaign

Kolkata’s Laptop Rental Strengthens Professionals at Affordable Prices

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement