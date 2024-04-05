Will BJP Sweep Karnataka Again | BJP Vs Congress | Rahul Gandhi | PM Modi | Lok Sabha Election 2024

BJP Vs Congress In Karnataka: Keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP and Congress have started efforts to win the votes of South India. However, BJP's hold in South India has been very weak. Due to which this time's election equations become more exciting. Because after the strong performance of Congress in the last assembly elections, Congress's (Rahul Gandhi's) presence seems to be getting stronger in these Lok Sabha elections also. Now it remains to be seen who will win this time (Modi Vs Rahul)?