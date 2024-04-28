Twitter
Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

The parliamentary polls in Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on May 7 (third phase).

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

Image: PTI
After the conclusion of the first two phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, voters are now gearing up for the third phase. The elections are being held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4. The parliamentary polls in Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on May 7 (third phase).

Ahmedabad West is one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. Over the years, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for many years. Like the previous two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP aims to win all 26 seats in the state.

Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will again be contesting from all 26 constituencies. For the Ahmedabad West seat, the BJP has fielded Dinesh Kodarbhai Makwana. Whereas, Congress has announced the candidacy of Bharat Makwana to contest from the Ahmedabad West seat. 

Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the previous general elections, sitting MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki from BJP emerged victorious in the Ahmedabad West seat, securing 641622 votes. Whereas, Raju Parmar from the Congress was the runner-up who secured 320076 votes. 

Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kirit Premjibhai Solanki won the Ahmedabad West constituency with 617104 votes, defeating Congress’ Ishwarbahi Dhanabhai Makwana who secured 296793 votes.

