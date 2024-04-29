Meet actress, who was body shamed, called 'village girl', rejected films because of kissing scenes, is now...

Mrunal Thakur has shared that she has faced body shaming multiple times in the Indian film industry. The actress even revealed that she has rejected multiple films due to intimate scenes.

From Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan to Sonakshi Sinha, several actress have shared their experiences of being body shamed in the Hindi film industry. Another addition to this list is Mrunal Thakur, who began her career in TV shows and then has amazed audiences with her sincere and honest performances in Sita Ramam, Jersey, Ghost Stories, and Dhamaka amongst others.

Mrunal Thakur has shared multiple times that she has faced body shaming in the entertainment industry. In an interview with Indian Express earlier this year, the actress recalled one of the instances and said, "Somebody I met for a meeting told me, ‘Oh Mrunal, you are not sexy at all.’ I asked him if he was talking about the character or me as a person. He said the character is sexy, but he doesn’t see me anywhere close. I said in that case, do a look test sir and we did that. When the photographer entered, he didn’t see me as that character and said in Marathi, ‘Who is this village girl?’ Later he apologised."

The actress even disclosed recently that she rejected multiple films due to kissing scenes in them, adding that her parents would disapprove of them. Mrunal added that she had to convince her parents as she kept on missing films due to this reason. Talking to iDiva, she said, "As much as I wanted to do a film, I had to drop because there was a kissing scene involved. As an actor, you need to be ready because sometimes that's the demand (of the scene). If you are not comfortable, you can tell, you can talk about it but I kept missing out on films because of that."

"I was not really comfortable doing scenes which were intimate, like romantically. I would just get scared, I'd just say no to a film, but how long could I say no? There was a point I had to sit down with my parents and tell them that ‘Papa, I cannot miss a part because sometimes it's there, it's not my choice", the Super 30 actress added.

Mrunal Thakur was most recently seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu romantic drama The Family Star. Released in April 2024, the film bombed at the box office earning just Rs 20 crore against its budget of Rs 50 crore. The actress is now looking forward to the release of her next film titled Pooja Meri Jaan, which also stars Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz.

