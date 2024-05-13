Meet woman who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, worked at 16 for Rs 2; is now worth Rs 900 crore, business is...

People who witness the lowest of lows in high get that inherent strength and ability to bounce back and eventually become successful in life.

One such inspiring story is of Kalpana Saroj, who is one of the top entrepreneurs and businesswomen in the country, and leads a successful company named Kamani Tubes.

But, to reach the top of the summit she had to dwell in the lowest phases of life, but she didn’t give up. Kalpana was the daughter of a police constable in Maharashtra and was a victim of child marriage as she was forced to marry at the age of just 12, putting her education on a break.

She was forced to reside in a slum in Mumbai with her husband’s family. She became a victim of domestic violence inflicted by her in-laws and was later rescued by her father.

Then, she was ostracized by her villagers, which left her in trauma, that in turn drove her to attempt suicide at a tender age.

However, she bounced back and began earning at 16 to sustain her family. She moved to Mumbai and worked in a government cloth mill for Rs 2. She began stitching for Rs. 50 a month.

Thereafter, she decided to establish her own business -Kamani Tubes in the mid-1990s.Kalpana started a production house called KS Film Production, which released Telugu, English, and Hindi films. Later, she started her real estate business by building contacts. She also began a modest furniture business in Ulhasnagar, Thane, with an investment of Rs. 50,000, and sold low-cost furniture.

With Kalpana’s unwavering determination, her company became profitable. Presently, Kamani Tubes makes a revenue of over Rs 100 crore.

Presently, Kalpana personal assets and net worth are worth over USD 112 million, which roughly is Rs 917 crore in Indian currency.