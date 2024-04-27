Twitter
Bollywood

This actor slapped his co-star 17 times for one scene, film won two National Film Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

The 1989 crime drama Parinda starred Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor as the two brothers. For one particular scene, Jackie slapped Anil 17 times. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial became a cult clasic.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 05:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

A still from Parinda
Directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Parinda was released in 1989 and received excellent reviews. The crime drama film starred an ensemble of talented actors including Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Suresh Oberoi, and Tom Alter. 

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor played the two brothers Kishan and Karan, who are caught on two different sides of a gang war. Nana Patekar played the film's antagonist, the crime boss Anna Seth. For one particular scene in the film, Jackie had to slap Anil but the latter wasn't convinced and asked for multiple retakes. Eventually, Shroff slapped Kapoor 17 times for that scene.

To celebrate the film's 30 anniversary in 2019, the makers Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films released a special video in which the Khal Nayak actor recalled the scene in a conversation with the Mr. India actor, the 12th Fail director, and Anurag Kashyap. He said, "He wanted to express that his elder brother had slapped him. The first shot was okayed by the director and he got the right expression as well. But he said 'No, I want one more'. I slapped him. He again said 'One more'. I slapped him 17 times for the scene. I couldn't just act as if I was slapping him. I had to slap him as one couldn't get his reaction if you slap in the air."


Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in Parinda

Parinda has become a cult classic over the years and is often listed as one of the greatest films made in Hindi cinema. The film won two National Film Awards - Best Supporting Actor to Nana Patekar and Best Editing to Renu Saluja. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial was also chosen as India's official selection to the 1990 Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category (now called Best International Feature Film), but failed to earn a nomination.

READ | This flop film was headlined by star kid, actress quit Bollywood, made in Rs 65 crore, earned just...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
