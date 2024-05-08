Meet man, whose company is backed by MS Dhoni, set to open gigafactory this year in...

The man has over seven years of experience in the mobility sector.

Several startups are running in India with popular celebs and cricketers' investments. Similarly, star cricketer MS Dhoni has invested in numerous companies and promotes several brands charging a high fee. The cricketer has also invested in a company that is set to open phase 1 of its gigafactory in August this year in Ravet, Pune. Dhoni invested an undisclosed sum last month in EMotorad, an electric vehicle company.

The man behind the company is Kunal Gupta, co-founder and CEO of EMotorad. He founded the firm in 2020 along with Rajib Gangopadhyay, Aditya Oza and Sumedh Battewar. EMotorad claims to have a 65 per cent share of the overall e-cycle market in India.

Kunal has over seven years of experience in the mobility sector. His EMotorad strives to bring futuristic ebikes at an affordable price for adventure seekers, daily commuters, or casual riders. He graduated in civil engineering (B.E) from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University. Later, he pursued a PGDM in Finance and Financial Management Services from NICMAR University. He also did a one-year course at Wharton Executive Education.

Besides, EMotorad's 2,40,000-sq. ft. facility will have the capacity to make 500,000 e-cycles, Kunal told ET. He added that the factory will employ 300 more people, from the current 250, by then. It is scheduled to be inaugurated on August 15, 2024. EMotorad has raised USD 20 million in equity so far. Last year in November, it secured Rs 164 crore in a Series B round of funding led by Panthera Growth Partners.

READ | Meet man who studied at IIT, IIM, now leads Rs 75385 crore FMCG company, he is...