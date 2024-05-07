Twitter
Meet man who studied at IIT, IIM, now leads Rs 75385 crore FMCG company, he is...

Before joining his current firm, he worked at an Insurance Company for four years.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 07, 2024, 06:49 PM IST

Saugata Gupta is the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Marico Limited, a Rs 75385 crore market cap FMCG company. He is responsible for driving the company's growth and strengthening its presence in India and abroad. Gupta joined Marico in 2004 as the Head of Marketing. He was elevated to CEO of India Business in 2007.
After six years, he took over as Managing Director of the company in 2014.

Saugata graduated with a chemical engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur (1985-1989). He is also an alumnus of IIM Bangalore. Besides Marico, Saugata is on the board of Ashok Leyland as an Independent Director and is a member of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and ESG Committee. He is also associated with Delhivery as an Independent Director. before joining Marico in 2004, he worked at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company for four years as Chief - Marketing, Corporate Sales and Business Intelligence.

Under his guidance, Marico today has expanded its presence across 25 countries spread across emerging markets of Asia and Africa. During his tenure, Marico’s market capitalisation crossed over USD 8 billion in 2021 and it recorded a turnover of over USD 1 billion in FY20-21.

Saugata was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award 2022 by his alma mater IIM Bangalore. He has helped transform Marico into a high-performing business. The company reported a 4.9 per cent rise (Rs 320 crore) in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter ended March 2024. The stock jumped 9.85 per cent to settle at Rs 583.35 apiece on the BSE on May 7.

