India's youngest superstar ruled box office at 16, was betrayed by boyfriend in court, abandoned by husband, died alone

'We are not ready...': Top scientist warns another pandemic is 'absolutely inevitable'

Watch Video: Fire breaks out at Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Delhi, DMRC issues statement

Meet actress, who was thrown out of show, wanted to quit industry; then gave Rs 300 crore film, became...

Is Heeramandi's Taha Shah Badussha dating Laapataa Ladies-fame Pratibha Ranta? Actor breaks his silence: 'When love...'

Meet actress, who was thrown out of show, wanted to quit industry; then gave Rs 300 crore film, became...

Is Heeramandi's Taha Shah Badussha dating Laapataa Ladies-fame Pratibha Ranta? Actor breaks his silence: 'When love...'

Who is Bobby Kataria and why is he in news?

10 nutrients in eggs other than protein & fat

Cobra vs King Cobra: Which is more dangerous

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Blast In J&K: Three Injured After A Mysterious Blast Occurred In J&K's Samba

Is Heeramandi's Taha Shah Badussha dating Laapataa Ladies-fame Pratibha Ranta? Actor breaks his silence: 'When love...'

House of Lies trailer: Sanjay Kapoor's murder mystery reminds fans of Knives Out

This actress was thrown out of the show only for asking a question from the makers, she was about to quit the industry but one hit film changed everything and made her one of the top Indian actresses.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 28, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

Yami Gautam
Every day, many people come to Mumbai with big dreams. But making those dreams come true takes a lot of hard work and dedication. Sometimes, facing failures and disappointments is part of the journey to success.

Today, let's talk about an actress who went through tough times when she started in the industry. Despite facing disappointment and struggle, she stayed determined and didn't give up. Now, she's one of the top actresses in India. We are talking about Yami Gautam, who without any industry connections, was turned down for many films and TV shows in the beginning.

Yami finally landed a role in a TV show after a lot of effort, but unfortunately, she was let go from the show the very next day without any explanation. It was later discovered that Yami had asked a question to the show's makers, which led to her removal.

While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Yami shared that she initially wanted to be an IAS officer but later got her first TV show offer while studying. However, three shows she worked on got cancelled quickly. She also mentioned a time when she asked questions about a scene and was then removed from the project. She said, “It is true. I had some questions about a scene on the first day of the shoot. I questioned something in a scene on my first day of shoot and everyone starred me 'How can I question?' When I returned to the set the next day and was reading my script, one person came to me and said 'You may go home'. It felt very bad to hear that but I could not do anything. But, these things are also important, they help me find the passion to keep going."

She felt like acting wasn't working out for her, so she considered switching to farming. However, the success of films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala changed her mind.

