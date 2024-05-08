Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Remember Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala? Saw failed marriage; illness ruined her career, has done no film in 20 years

Meet man, who studied in US, worked as investor, now part of Rs 765000 crore company as...

This film bombed at box office, producer lost crores, director quit filmmaking, now listed in greatest films ever made

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Sagar Pal, Vicky Gupta sent to judicial custody till May 27

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Remember Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala? Saw failed marriage; illness ruined her career, has done no film in 20 years

Meet man, who studied in US, worked as investor, now part of Rs 765000 crore company as...

This film bombed at box office, producer lost crores, director quit filmmaking, now listed in greatest films ever made

8 most expensive Indian web series

Superfoods to increase oxygen supply in blood

8 protein-rich Indian dinner recipes to cook in 30 minutes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Remember Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala? Saw failed marriage; illness ruined her career, has done no film in 20 years

This film bombed at box office, producer lost crores, director quit filmmaking, now listed in greatest films ever made

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha reacts to marriage plans at The Great Indian Kapil Show, says ‘mujhe zor se…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, who studied in US, worked as investor, now part of Rs 765000 crore company as...

He is the son of an Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 81820 crore.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 08, 2024, 06:07 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Indians seek to study abroad and work there for a better career. Some of them even got admission to prestigious colleges like Harvard Business School in the US. One such person who attended Harvard was Shravin Bharti Mittal. He is now the managing director of Bharti Global Ltd, the overseas arm of Bharti Enterprises, whose market cap is Rs 765000 crore as of May 8.

Shravin is also the founder and CEO of Unbound, a globally focused long-term technology investment firm. He is the son of Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel. According to Forbes, Sunil has a real-time net worth of Rs 81820 crore. He is among the richest people in India.

His son Shravin worked as an investor at Softbank before joining Bharti Global as MD. He was an Assistant Director at Better Capital. Shravin holds an MBA from Harvard Business School (2012--2014). He completed his graduation in Bachelor of Science (BSc) in accounting and finance, from the University of Bath. While pursuing his MBA at Harvard, he also did an internship at Dropbox for three months.

Shravin married Sakshi Mittal in 2015. The couple were batchmates at The British School in Delhi. Sakshi is a Wharton School alumnus (MBA) and has worked for several companies including Pfizer and London-based EPIC Private Equity.

READ | Meet man, whose company is backed by MS Dhoni, set to open gigafactory this year in...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This Rs 917 crore high-speed rail bridge took 9 years to build, but it leads nowhere, know why

Flyfish Review – Giving Business Owners The Payroll Management Services They Seek

Delhi liquor policy case: SC defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Meet actress who made debut with a superstar, gave many flop films, then quit acting, now runs business worth Rs..

5 best sites to buy YouTube subscribers in India (Real & Cheap)

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement