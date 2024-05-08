Meet man, who studied in US, worked as investor, now part of Rs 765000 crore company as...

He is the son of an Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 81820 crore.

Many Indians seek to study abroad and work there for a better career. Some of them even got admission to prestigious colleges like Harvard Business School in the US. One such person who attended Harvard was Shravin Bharti Mittal. He is now the managing director of Bharti Global Ltd, the overseas arm of Bharti Enterprises, whose market cap is Rs 765000 crore as of May 8.

Shravin is also the founder and CEO of Unbound, a globally focused long-term technology investment firm. He is the son of Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel. According to Forbes, Sunil has a real-time net worth of Rs 81820 crore. He is among the richest people in India.

His son Shravin worked as an investor at Softbank before joining Bharti Global as MD. He was an Assistant Director at Better Capital. Shravin holds an MBA from Harvard Business School (2012--2014). He completed his graduation in Bachelor of Science (BSc) in accounting and finance, from the University of Bath. While pursuing his MBA at Harvard, he also did an internship at Dropbox for three months.

Shravin married Sakshi Mittal in 2015. The couple were batchmates at The British School in Delhi. Sakshi is a Wharton School alumnus (MBA) and has worked for several companies including Pfizer and London-based EPIC Private Equity.

