Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding details out, Mukesh Ambani earns this much from the venue

Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12. An ‘informal’ invite for the wedding is doing rounds on social media platforms revealing key details about the grand event including venue, dress code, program and others. Much awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place on July 12 followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13 and reception on July 14. The three-day long gala will take place in Mukesh Ambani owned Jio World Centre. To recall it is the same place where Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta in March 2019.

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio World Centre is a multifaceted development that is spread over 18.5 acres. It includes an international convention centre, hotels, two malls (including a luxury mall), performing arts theatre, rooftop drive-in movie theatre, commercial offices and more. The place where uber luxurious wedding events take place is called the Jio World Garden. Spread over 5 lakh sq ft, it is also considered Western Mumbai’s largest open-air turfed venue and one of the largest outdoor multipurpose arenas in Mumbai.

The luxurious garden features all necessary amenities and a parking space that can accommodate up to 5,000 cars and SUVs at a time. Jio World Garden has hosted many mega events, including Lakme Fashion Week, Arijit Singh Concert, Ed Sheeran Concert, JioWonderland, and others.

If reports are to be believed, Jio World Garden is available for rent and may cost Rs 15 lakh per day, which excludes taxes. However, on non-event days, visitors can tour the complex by paying a nominal fee of Rs 10. The place has been the venue for several high-profile events and is considered a symbol of luxury and prestige.