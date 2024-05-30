Twitter
BJP MP-actor Sunny Deol accused of forgery, cheating, extortion; producer says, 'Rs 2.55 crore of my money is...'

Sunny Deol accused of cheating, forging documents by filmmaker Sourav Gupta; police complaint filed against the actor.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 30, 2024, 01:16 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

BJP MP-actor Sunny Deol, who made a smashing comeback to screens in 2023 with Gadar 2, now seems to have landed in legal trouble. On Thursday, producer Sorav Gupta levelled shocking allegations of cheating, extortion and forgery against the actor and accused him of dishonouring commitments. 

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sorav Gupta of Sundawn Entertainment Pvt Ltd claimed that in 2016 he signed a deal with Sunny Deol as lead for his film on a fee of Rs 4 crore. But the filmmaker claims that the actor kept on taking more money, and did the film only after Gadar 2 became a hit. He said, “We gave him Rs 1 crore in advance but instead of starting my film, he opted to shoot for Poster Boys (2017) instead. He kept asking me for more money and by now my Rs 2.55 crore is in Sunny ji’s account. He also made me give money to another director, book Filmistaan studio and get an executive producer." 

He further alleged that the actor forged the agreement. "When we read the agreement, humne dekha ki unhonein toh panna hi change kar diya beech wala, jahan par fees ka amount Rs 4 crore ko badha kar Rs 8 crore kar diya aur profit to Rs 2 crore kar diya (we saw that he had changed the middle page where the fees amount was increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 8 crore and profit to Rs 2 crore)," Gupta said.

Filmmaker Sunil Darshan, who has a chequered history with Sunny Deol, has also come out in support of Sorav Gupta. The filmmaker, known for making films like Andaaz and Janwar, said, "Sunny Deol acquired rights from my movie Ajay (1996) for overseas distribution and only made a partial payment. The balance payment never came through, later, Sunny requested me to work on a project with him, saying, ‘Have faith in me, help me out’, and got me to pay him again.”

Sorav Gupta also shared that he has filed a police complaint against Sunny Deol and said, “The police issued [Deol] a notice on April 30. His office sent a letter saying he was out of town on the day he was to present himself." Hindustan Times said they reached out to Sunny Deol for his version of the events but the actor didn't respond.

Read Sunny Deol credits this person for his, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra's career growth: 'We were not doing...'

