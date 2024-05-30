Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding date confirmed, to take place in...

The venue of the much-awaited Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is tying the knot with Radhika Merchant, younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant on July 12. The much-awaited wedding will reportedly be held in the traditional Hindu Vedic way at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

The wedding festivities will be spread across three days, from July 12 to July 14, according to the save-the-date card shared by ANI.

The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July, 2024 with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception.

The Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities continue with a private cruise across Europe. The five-day gala started on May 29 in Italy and will end on June 1, 2024 in South France. The second pre-wedding invitation card is written in bold letters, "La Vite E Un Viaggio, " meaning life is a journey. The invitation card reads, "These days when friends come together, will be the adventure of a lifetime." It further claims that the second pre-wedding event is to be held in Italy and France.

On May 29, the 2nd pre-wedding celebration will kick off with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'starry night' event. The guests will land in Rome for a touristy holiday on Thursday. The day will end with a 'Toga Party' on the cruise. The next day, guests will have a playful day, followed by a Masquerade bash at Cannes and it will conclude with an afterparty on the cruise. The four-day pre-wedding festivity will conclude on June 1 at 'Portfolio', the guests have been given the dress code of Italian Summer.