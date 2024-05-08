Twitter
Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Sagar Pal, Vicky Gupta sent to judicial custody till May 27

Accused Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta have been remanded to judicial custody by a Special MCOCA court until May 27, in Salman Khan house firing case.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 08, 2024, 05:06 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Salman Khan (Credit: Fanpage/Instagram)
In a significant development in the investigation of the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence, accused Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta were remanded to judicial custody by a Special MCOCA court until May 27.

The decision came as their police custody ended today, and the police sought an extension for further interrogation. However, the court opted for judicial custody instead.

Advocate Amit Mishra, representing the accused, expressed discontent with the court's decision, highlighting what he perceived as scripted proceedings. Mishra said, "It is unfortunate that when they were produced on April 29, there were four accused, one of whom was granted judicial custody. Today, only accused numbers one and two were produced, while others were absent.

The prosecution sought their police custody without concrete evidence. The court, however, sent accused numbers one and two to judicial custody which will be till May 27 considering from May 13."

Mishra further pointed out the lack of substantial evidence presented by the prosecution, aside from a purported phone call, urging for a fair trial. Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary, recently arrested in Rajasthan, emerged as a new figure in the investigation. Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that Chaudhary had facilitated financial support and conducted reconnaissance for the shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta. Chaudhary's arrest adds another layer to the intricate web surrounding the firing incident.

The firing incident, which occurred on April 14 outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments, sent shockwaves through the Bandra area of Mumbai. The subsequent arrests unveiled links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.

Meanwhile, a lookout notice has been issued for Anmol Bishnoi, brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the case. The search for Anmol Bishnoi signifies the ongoing efforts to unravel the complexities surrounding the incident. In another development, accused Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary has been remanded to the custody of the Crime Branch until May 13. The crime branch disclosed that Chaudhary had met both shooters on April 8 and April 11 in the Kurla area, further corroborating his involvement in the crime.

(With inputs from ANI)

