Lifestyle

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 5 auspicious things to buy on this Akha Teej

Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Friday May 10, 2024.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 09, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

As Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, approaches in 2024, individuals across the country are gearing up to make significant purchases believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. Traditionally associated with buying gold, this day holds immense significance for investment and wealth accumulation. However, beyond gold, there are several other auspicious items to consider acquiring on this auspicious occasion.

Gold: Gold has long been the focal point of Akshaya Tritiya celebrations. It symbolizes wealth, prosperity, and abundance. Purchasing gold jewelry, coins, or bars on this day is believed to invite good fortune into one's life. With its enduring value, gold remains a stable investment choice, making it a popular option for Akshaya Tritiya purchases.

Property: Investing in property on Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious. Whether it's buying a new home, land, or commercial property, this day is believed to ensure prosperity and success in real estate ventures. Many individuals choose to initiate property transactions or start construction projects on Akshaya Tritiya to harness its positive energy.

Silver: While gold takes the spotlight, silver holds its own significance on Akshaya Tritiya. Silver coins, utensils, or idols are considered auspicious purchases on this day. Silver symbolizes purity and prosperity, and acquiring silver items is believed to bring blessings of abundance and wealth.

Precious Stones: Gemstones hold a special place in Hindu culture for their astrological significance. Akshaya Tritiya presents an opportune moment to invest in precious stones like diamonds, emeralds, or rubies. These gemstones are believed to enhance prosperity, health, and overall well-being when worn or kept in the household.

Spiritual Items: Akshaya Tritiya is not just about material wealth but also spiritual prosperity. Investing in spiritual items such as idols of deities, religious books, or donating to charitable causes is considered highly meritorious on this day. Engaging in acts of charity and spirituality can bring immense blessings and fulfillment.

