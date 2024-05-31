Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hamas ready for 'complete agreement' if Israel stops war in Gaza

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi HC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's plea today

Weather update: Rain showers expected in parts of Delhi-NCR amid heatwave, minimum temperature to be...

Link PAN with Aadhaar by today to avoid higher TDS, warns IT department; check steps here

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance to take on Google, Amazon, unveils new app to offer...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance to take on Google, Amazon, unveils new app to offer...

Google admits massive leak of ‘secrets’, internal reveal documents claims that company uses…

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Animals that can take down lion

7 films Amitabh Bachchan lost to other stars

8 fresh on-screen couples of Bollywood to watch out in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP Surpass Its 2019 Tally Of 303 Seats? | BJP | CONGRESS | NDA | INDIA

Maharaja trailer: Vijay Sethupathi searches for Lakshmi in his 50th film, fans call Anurag Kashyap 'perfect baddie'

Blackout trailer: Vikrant Massey's late-night drive with Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy lands him in wacky series of mishaps

This TV star was rejected for Sobhita Dhulipala's role in The Night Manager, failed audition

HomeWorld

World

Hamas ready for 'complete agreement' if Israel stops war in Gaza

Over 35 Palestinians were killed, and dozens of others injured in Rafah, after Israeli strikes hit the southern Gaza Strip city on Sunday, according to Palestinian health and civil emergency service officials.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 31, 2024, 06:38 AM IST

Hamas ready for 'complete agreement' if Israel stops war in Gaza
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

According to a statement released by Hamas on Thursday, they informed ceasefire talks mediators that they are ready to reach a "complete agreement" including a comprehensive hostages/prisoners exchange deal if Israel "stops its war and aggression against people in Gaza," Reuters reported.

Hamas declared earlier this month that it was prepared to accept a ceasefire offer that was made to it. It was later found that the terrorist group was consenting to a modified version of the deal that Israel considered to be "unacceptable," despite the initial belief that the agreement it was alluding to was the same one that Israel had implicitly approved.  Subsequently, an Egyptian intelligence service agent altered the agreement that was sent to Hamas for evaluation, according to a report by CNN, which cited three unnamed people with knowledge of the situation.

"Hamas and the Palestinian factions will not accept to be part of this policy by continuing (ceasefire) negotiations in light of the aggression, siege, starvation and genocide of our people", the Hamas statement read.

"Today, we informed the mediators of our clear position that if the occupation stops its war and aggression against our people in Gaza, our readiness (is) to reach a complete agreement that includes a comprehensive exchange deal," it added.

Israel has said that it is determined to destroy an organisation that is set on destroying it and has rejected previous offers from Hamas as inadequate. It claims that the goals of the Rafah offensive are to free captives and eliminate Hamas fighters.

After Washington declared that the Rafah attack did not constitute a significant ground operation that would require a shift in US policy, Israel declared on Tuesday that it will keep up its year-long battle on Hamas in Gaza.

Tuesday saw the first incursion of Israeli tanks into the centre of Rafah, Gaza, defying an International Court of Justice directive to cease attacks on the city, where a large number of Palestinians had sought safety from nearby bombing.

According to Palestinian health and civil emergency service sources, Israeli strikes on Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday resulted in over 35 Palestinian deaths and numerous injuries. Hundreds of Palestinians who were forced to flee the northern region of Gaza due to Israel's retaliation against Hamas's October 7 raid last year are being housed in Rafah.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition launched in India at Rs 27999, to go on sale via Flipkart from…

Google admits massive leak of ‘secrets’, internal reveal documents claims that company uses…

Sex scandal accused Prajwal Revanna to return from Germany to Bengaluru tomorrow: Sources

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old star kid on set, left her in tears, shocked, later laughed it off saying...

2 children killed, 1 injured after car in Brij Bhushan Singh's son convoy hits bike

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement