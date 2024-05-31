Weather update: Rain showers expected in parts of Delhi-NCR amid heatwave, minimum temperature to be...

Nationwide, Mercury has been shattering records. Tuesday was an oppressively hot day in the nation's capital, with temperatures in some areas of Delhi reaching almost 50 degrees Celsius, leaving locals pleading for relief.

There has been an extreme heat wave in Delhi and other northern regions, and it looks like today won't be any different.



However, things could change quickly because, between May 31 and June 1, there will probably be light rain in some areas of the city.

While the city will experience a heat wave on May 30 with a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, there is a chance of thunderstorms or dustorms on May 31 and June 1 with light rain or drizzle in some areas. This information is based on an update from the RWFC New Delhi.



It is important to remember, though, that the temperature on these two dates will stay within the same range as it is today and tomorrow. May 31 is predicted to be the highest temperature at 44 degrees Celsius, while May 1 is predicted to be the lowest temperature at 43 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature ever recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory was 45.8 degrees Celsius on May 28, which is five degrees higher than the seasonal average.