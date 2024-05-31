Twitter
Hamas ready for 'complete agreement' if Israel stops war in Gaza

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi HC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's plea today

Weather update: Rain showers expected in parts of Delhi-NCR amid heatwave, minimum temperature to be...

Link PAN with Aadhaar by today to avoid higher TDS, warns IT department; check steps here

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance to take on Google, Amazon, unveils new app to offer...

Google admits massive leak of ‘secrets’, internal reveal documents claims that company uses…

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Animals that can take down lion

7 films Amitabh Bachchan lost to other stars

8 fresh on-screen couples of Bollywood to watch out in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP Surpass Its 2019 Tally Of 303 Seats? | BJP | CONGRESS | NDA | INDIA

Maharaja trailer: Vijay Sethupathi searches for Lakshmi in his 50th film, fans call Anurag Kashyap 'perfect baddie'

Blackout trailer: Vikrant Massey's late-night drive with Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy lands him in wacky series of mishaps

This TV star was rejected for Sobhita Dhulipala's role in The Night Manager, failed audition

Nationwide, Mercury has been shattering records. Tuesday was an oppressively hot day in the nation's capital, with temperatures in some areas of Delhi reaching almost 50 degrees Celsius, leaving locals pleading for relief.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 31, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

(Image source: ANI)
There has been an extreme heat wave in Delhi and other northern regions, and it looks like today won't be any different.
 
However, things could change quickly because, between May 31 and June 1, there will probably be light rain in some areas of the city. 
While the city will experience a heat wave on May 30 with a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, there is a chance of thunderstorms or dustorms on May 31 and June 1 with light rain or drizzle in some areas. This information is based on an update from the RWFC New Delhi.
 
It is important to remember, though, that the temperature on these two dates will stay within the same range as it is today and tomorrow. May 31 is predicted to be the highest temperature at 44 degrees Celsius, while May 1 is predicted to be the lowest temperature at 43 degrees Celsius. 

Nationwide, Mercury has been shattering records. Tuesday was an oppressively hot day in the nation's capital, with temperatures in some areas of Delhi reaching almost 50 degrees Celsius, leaving locals pleading for relief.
 
The highest temperature ever recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory was 45.8 degrees Celsius on May 28, which is five degrees higher than the seasonal average.

