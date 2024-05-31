Twitter
Technology

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance to take on Google, Amazon, unveils new app to offer...

This app seamlessly integrates digital banking, UPI transactions, bill settlements and other things.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 31, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is expanding his business empire by entering into several new sectors. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries whose market cap is Rs 19.28 lakh crore as of May 30. He is Asia's richest man with a net worth of USD 110 billion (Rs 916220 crore), as per Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The 67-year-old is at number 12 on the list of the world's richest people.

The conglomerate has a presence in retail, telecom, oil and others. Now, Reliance's financial services arm Jio Financial Services has announced the launch of a pilot version of the JioFinance app. It will offer UPI, digital banking and other services to take on competitors like Google and Amazon.

Designed for friction-less navigation, the 'JioFinance' app will cater to users of all levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring money management on finger-tips. Jio Financial Services said this app seamlessly integrates digital banking, UPI transactions, bill settlements, insurance advisory, and offers a consolidated view of accounts and savings, all in one user-friendly interface. 

Future plans include expanding loan solutions, starting with loans on mutual funds and progressing to home loans, demonstrating a commitment to evolving customer needs. It prioritises trust, relevance, and transparency, seeking user feedback for continual improvement towards redefining digital banking experience.

Key features include instant digital account opening and streamlined bank management with the 'Jio payments bank account' feature. To ensure customer satisfaction, 'JioFinance' will launch in beta, inviting user input for refinement. "Our end goal is to simplify everything related to finance in a single platform for any user across all demographics, with a comprehensive suite of offerings like lending, investment, insurance, payments & transactions and make financial services more transparent, affordable and intuitive," a company spokesperson said.

Jio Financial Services, carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd, is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank and payment aggregator and payment gateway services. The company is in the process of seeking shareholders' nod for raising the foreign direct investment limit in the company up to 49 per cent. The company is a systemically important non-deposit-taking Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

(With inputs from PTI)

