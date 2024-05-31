Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hamas ready for 'complete agreement' if Israel stops war in Gaza

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi HC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's plea today

Weather update: Rain showers expected in parts of Delhi-NCR amid heatwave, minimum temperature to be...

Link PAN with Aadhaar by today to avoid higher TDS, warns IT department; check steps here

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance to take on Google, Amazon, unveils new app to offer...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hamas ready for 'complete agreement' if Israel stops war in Gaza

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi HC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's plea today

Weather update: Rain showers expected in parts of Delhi-NCR amid heatwave, minimum temperature to be...

Animals that can take down lion

7 films Amitabh Bachchan lost to other stars

8 fresh on-screen couples of Bollywood to watch out in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP Surpass Its 2019 Tally Of 303 Seats? | BJP | CONGRESS | NDA | INDIA

Maharaja trailer: Vijay Sethupathi searches for Lakshmi in his 50th film, fans call Anurag Kashyap 'perfect baddie'

Blackout trailer: Vikrant Massey's late-night drive with Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy lands him in wacky series of mishaps

This TV star was rejected for Sobhita Dhulipala's role in The Night Manager, failed audition

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Link PAN with Aadhaar by today to avoid higher TDS, warns IT department; check steps here

Taxpayers who fail to meet this deadline may face financial consequences, as they will be subject to higher tax deductions and collections as per Sections 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 31, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

Link PAN with Aadhaar by today to avoid higher TDS, warns IT department; check steps here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Link PAN-Aadhaar: The Income Tax Department has issued a reminder for taxpayers to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar by May 31, 2024. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the department emphasized the importance of meeting this deadline to avoid higher tax deductions at source (TDS). The reminder stated: "Kind attention taxpayers, please link your PAN with Aadhaar before May 31, 2024. Linking your PAN with your Aadhaar by May 31 ensures you don’t face higher tax deduction/tax collection under Section 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, due to an inoperative PAN for transactions entered into before March 31, 2024."

Taxpayers who fail to meet this deadline may face financial consequences, as they will be subject to higher tax deductions and collections as per Sections 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

How to Link PAN with Aadhaar

  • Visit the official Income Tax Department website at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
  • In the ‘Quick Links’ section, select the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.
  • Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and click the ‘Validate’ button.
  • Enter your name and mobile number, then click the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button.
  • Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number and click the ‘Validate’ button to complete the process.

How to Check PAN and Aadhaar Linkage Status

  • Visit the official website: incometax.gov.in.
  • Select the ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section.
  • Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.
  • Click the ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ button to see the linkage status.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

'Main tujhe...': CSK fan who invaded pitch during IPL 2024 reveals MS Dhoni’s promise

From Business Legacy to Bollywood, Actor Rishaab Chauhaan's Journey of Self-Discovery

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam director Omar Lulu in sexual assault case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement