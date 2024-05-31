Link PAN with Aadhaar by today to avoid higher TDS, warns IT department; check steps here

Taxpayers who fail to meet this deadline may face financial consequences, as they will be subject to higher tax deductions and collections as per Sections 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Link PAN-Aadhaar: The Income Tax Department has issued a reminder for taxpayers to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar by May 31, 2024. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the department emphasized the importance of meeting this deadline to avoid higher tax deductions at source (TDS). The reminder stated: "Kind attention taxpayers, please link your PAN with Aadhaar before May 31, 2024. Linking your PAN with your Aadhaar by May 31 ensures you don’t face higher tax deduction/tax collection under Section 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, due to an inoperative PAN for transactions entered into before March 31, 2024."

How to Link PAN with Aadhaar

Visit the official Income Tax Department website at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

In the ‘Quick Links’ section, select the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and click the ‘Validate’ button.

Enter your name and mobile number, then click the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button.

Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number and click the ‘Validate’ button to complete the process.

How to Check PAN and Aadhaar Linkage Status