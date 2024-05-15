Twitter
Cricket

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 66 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 15, 2024, 08:13 PM IST

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction
Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to face off against Gujarat Titans in the 66th match of IPL 2024. As of now, Sunrisers Hyderabad is positioned fourth on the points table, while Gujarat Titans are currently in eighth place.

Throughout this IPL season, Sunrisers Hyderabad has participated in twelve matches, emerging victorious in seven, whereas Gujarat Titans have also played twelve matches, securing victory in five.

In their recent match against Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed a resounding victory by 10 wickets, with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head scoring 75 runs and 89 runs, respectively.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans' most recent game against Kolkata Knight Riders was unfortunately abandoned due to rain.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, 66th Match

Date & Time: May 16, 07:30 PM 

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 

SRH vs GT Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Travis Head (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (Vice Captain), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller

All-rounders: Shahrukh Khan, Nitesh Reddy

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan

SRH vs GT My Dream11 team

Rashid Khan (C), Shubman Gill (VC), David Miller, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Glenn Phillips (WK), T Natarajan, Joshua Little, Travis Head, Sai Kishore, Abdul Samad

