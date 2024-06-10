Twitter
Television

Television

Meet actress, who left industry after getting fed up with glamour world, made comeback after years, is now TV superstar

Aditi Bhagat plays one of the leading roles in the popular TV show Udaariyaan, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

The romantic drama Udaariyaan is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Started in 2021, the show has aired more than 1000 episodes on Colors TV. The show has taken a 15-year leap with Avinesh Rekhi, Shreya Jain, and Aditi Bhagat playing the three central characters of Sarab, Meher, and Haniya, respectively.

Aditi Bhagat, who joined the show last year and played Aasma Dhillon Gill, is now seen as Aasma's daughter Haniya Gill in the show after it has taken a leap. The actress recently revealed that when she came to Mumbai from her hometown Patna to become an actress, she got fed up with the glamour world, left the industry, and then made a comeback after 3 years with Udaariyaan.

Talking to AajTak.in, Aditi said, "When I came to Mumbai, I had to face a lot of things. I was upset with the glamour world. So I left the show Spy Bahu, then the lockdown (due to Covid-19) happened. I stayed at my home in Patna for two years. I came back to Pune and opened a dance academy, but then I realised that I cannot live without acting. After a break of three years, I tried acting again and got Udaariytaan. Now I am happy with my life."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Udaariyaan is produced by the real-life couple and actors Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment. After starring in the popular show, which is also available to watch on JioCinema, Aditi Bhagat is one of the superstars in the world of television.

