IndiGo, Air India flights come dangerously close at Mumbai airport runway, watch shocking video here

Reports further state that an Air Traffic Control (ATC) professional has been derostered and an immediate investigation has been initiated by the Aviation Regular Directorate of Civil Aviation

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 04:27 PM IST

IndiGo, Air India flights come dangerously close at Mumbai airport runway, watch shocking video here
(Image source: X)
An Air India plane was taking off from the same runway where an IndiGo aircraft had landed on June 8, causing a scary close encounter for many passengers at Mumbai airport, as reported by NDTV. 

Reports further state that an Air Traffic Control (ATC) professional has been derostered and an immediate investigation has been initiated by the Aviation Regular Directorate of Civil Aviation, demonstrating the authorities' commitment to safety. 

 

 

The video of both flights on the same runway has gone viral on social media. The IndiGo aircraft is seen landing shortly after the Air India flight takes off, in a sequence that has raised serious safety concerns. In separate announcements, IndiGo and Air India claimed to be doing as the ATC had instructed.

IndiGo, in a statement, said: "On Jun 8, 2024 IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The Pilot in Command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions. At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure."

Air India said ATC cleared its plane for take-off, "AI657 from Mumbai to Trivandrum was on take-off roll on June 8. The Air India aircraft was cleared by Air Traffic Control to enter the runway and subsequently cleared for take-off. The Air India aircraft continued with the take-off movement in accordance with laid down procedures. An investigation has been initiated by the authorities to find out more on the clearance given to the airlines."

