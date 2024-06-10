Meet man, who travelled on train's floor, slept on road, became IPS officer, he is posted at...

The Union Home Ministry has elevated Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Robin Hibu to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP). He is currently the Delhi Police's Special Commissioner. Arunachal Pradesh's first IPS officer to be appointed DGP is Robin Hibu. Throughout his career, he has held a number of significant posts, including Rashtrapati Bhavan's Chief Security Officer.

Robin Hibu was born in Hong, a little hamlet close to the border between China and Arunachal Pradesh, on July 1, 1968. He was employed by the Delhi Police as the chief of the BOF Recruitment Office, Transport Security Wing, and Vigilance.



Additionally, Robin Hibu founded the nonprofit organisation Helping Hands, which offers support to Northeastern residents in need. Robin Hibu's advancement is evidence of his commitment, diligence, and exceptional contribution to public service, ranging from financial assistance to mentoring for children's education.

Robin is a member of the tribal Hindu group. His occupation was farming. He lacked sufficient land to adequately feed his family. Along with farming, he used to chop wood and sell it at the market to supplement his income. Although Robin Hibu's community lacked a school, his love of learning propelled him to this position. Robin claims that when he was younger, he used to walk the roughly ten km from his house to school. He travelled to Delhi for post-school education. Robin Hibu attended JNU to study.

Robin Hibu has authored a biography that recounts his days of hardship. Robin stated that he did not have enough money to make a reservation when he arrived in Delhi from Arunachal Pradesh. He got to Delhi by sitting on the train's floor in front of the toilet. After arriving in Delhi, he couldn't locate a place to stay, so he spent several nights outside a vegetable warehouse near JNU. After a few days, he was assigned a room at JNU's Narmada Hostel and moved in.