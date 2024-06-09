Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 22, became youngest IAS officer of India, secured AIR...

Smita is from Darjeeling, West Bengal. Her father is a retired army colonel. Smita's first attempt at the IAS preliminary test was unsuccessful.

Many people have the lifelong goal of passing the UPSC civil services test, frequently requiring years of preparation. Only a tiny percentage of the 100,000 individuals who register for the exam each year succeed. Some people could attempt the exam two or three times before passing, while others would give up entirely to focus on other objectives. Today we will discuss about Smita Sabharwal, an IAS officer.



Smita is from Darjeeling, West Bengal. Her father is a retired army colonel. Smita's first attempt at the IAS preliminary test was unsuccessful.

But when she retook the exam in 2000, she not only passed it, but also achieved an outstanding rating of 4. As a result, at the age of 23, she was among the youngest IAS officials. After attending St Ann's, Smita completed her studies at St. Francis in Hyderabad, where she earned a degree in business. She did really well in school and graduated first in her class. With more than 3.35 lakh Twitter followers, Smita has amassed a substantial following on social media.



Smita Sabharwal has held prominent roles in Telangana, including Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, and Chittoor. Smita, an IAS official, was relieved of her full additional charge of the job in January of this year when she was placed as a member secretary of the TS Finance Corporation. Smita had previously worked as a secretary in the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.