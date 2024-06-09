T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Pakistan bowl out India for first time in T20Is

Pakistan's fast bowlers dismantled India's batting lineup, dismissing the Rohit Sharma-led team for a mere 119 runs in 19 overs during the Group A T20 World Cup match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. This marks India's lowest score against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. Previously, India's lowest total against Pakistan in a 20-over innings was 133 for nine, a record set in Bengaluru in 2012.

In Sunday's match, India seemed to be in control initially, reaching a promising score of 89 for three wickets. However, a sudden collapse resulted in the loss of four wickets for just seven runs, allowing Pakistan to shift the momentum in their favor and dominate the game.

India faced an early setback after being sent into bat, with Virat Kohli being dismissed for four runs off three deliveries in the second over, driving Naseem Shah to the point fielder. Skipper Rohit Sharma followed suit, getting out soon after by flicking Shaheen Afridi to the deep square-leg fielder. Despite Rishabh Pant's efforts to stabilize the innings, benefiting from three dropped catches, India's middle order crumbled under pressure from Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

The team collapsed from 89 for two to 97 for seven within three overs, with Pant eventually falling for 42 runs off 31 deliveries to Mohammad Amir. Haris Rauf then dismissed Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah with consecutive deliveries in the 18th over, leading to India's dismissal in the following over.

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir were the standout bowlers, each taking three wickets. This total marked India's lowest score in 12 T20Is against Pakistan since 2007 and their third-lowest score when batting first across nine T20 World Cup editions.

