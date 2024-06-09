Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Biologist feeds blood to mosquitoes voluntarily, internet is shocked

Biologist Perran Ross gains viral fame after sharing a video of himself feeding mosquitoes daily on social media.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

Viral video: Biologist feeds blood to mosquitoes voluntarily, internet is shocked
In a video circulating on social media, biologist Perran Ross has captured attention worldwide for his unconventional method of feeding mosquitoes. The footage, which has gone viral on Instagram's 60secdocs page, shows Ross voluntarily exposing his hand to a box teeming with mosquitoes.

Ross, who is deeply immersed in mosquito research, explains that his role as an experimental biologist involves ensuring the creatures are fed adequately. Thus, he has taken it upon himself to become the primary food source for the insects.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 60 Second Docs (@60secdocs)

The caption accompanying the video sheds light on Ross's peculiar routine, describing him as "Mosquito-Man" and detailing his willingness to subject himself to thousands of mosquito bites in the name of science. According to the caption, Ross has endured a staggering 15,000 mosquito bites in a single session.

In the video, Ross can be seen wearing a thin glove as he inserts his hand into a glass box filled with mosquitoes. Almost immediately, the insects swarm around his hand, extracting blood as he patiently allows them to feed. Upon retracting his arm, it is visibly covered in mosquito bites.

Since its upload, the video has amassed over 4.1 lakh views and counting, along with nearly 7,100 likes. The unconventional display has sparked a flurry of reactions from Instagram users.

One user expressed their horror, commenting, "This is literally my version of hell." Another, presumably familiar with mosquito research, suggested alternative methods, writing, "They make artificial feeders that keep you from having to do this."

Meanwhile, speculation arose regarding Ross's resilience to the inevitable itching that follows the numerous mosquito bites. "What I want to know is if he is building up a tolerance against the itching!?" pondered one curious observer.

