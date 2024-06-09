Twitter
Education

Meet woman, poor farmer’s daughter who failed class 11th, cracked MPPSC exam thrice to become Deputy Collector, got AIR…

Priyal's father is a farmer, and her mother is a housewife. She hail from a rural area where girls marry young, but her parents did not force her to get married and gave her complete freedom to pursue her career.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 04:32 PM IST

Meet woman, poor farmer’s daughter who failed class 11th, cracked MPPSC exam thrice to become Deputy Collector, got AIR…
Some people are relentless in pursuit of their dream that they remain unperturbed in face of all adversities. One such inspiring story is of Priyal Yadav, a farmer’s daughter, who once failed in Class 11th, has now ecome a deputy collector by attaining sixth rank in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination. 

Priyal’s father is a farmer, and her mother is a housewife. She hail from a rural area where girls marry young, but her parents did not force her to get married and gave her complete freedom to pursue her career.

She got 19th rank in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission(MPPSC) examination in 2019 and was selected for the post of district registrar. In her next attempt in 2020, she secured the 34th rank and was selected as assistant commissioner in the cooperative department. Currently posted as district registrar in Indore, she got the sixth rank in the MPPSC examination 2021, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

As per an official, Priyal was among the top 10 candidates selected as deputy collector in the MPPSC examination 2021. 

She now aspires to become an IAS officer. She aims to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams while working as a deputy collector in the state.

 
