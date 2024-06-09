Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM, 71 ministers take oath in Modi 3.0 govt: Check caste-wise representation here

Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev in five-set thriller to clinch maiden French Open title

Chandu Champion advance booking opens strongly, Kartik Aaryan-starrer sees ticket sales of Rs 12 lakh in hours

8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike central govt employees can expect? Check here

Who is Bandi Sanjay, BJP firebrand leader, who moved from RSS to PM Modi 3.0 Cabinet?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM, 71 ministers take oath in Modi 3.0 govt: Check caste-wise representation here

Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev in five-set thriller to clinch maiden French Open title

8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike central govt employees can expect? Check here

10 tips to build stamina in women

Hypothyroidism: 8 symptoms of thyroid in legs

7 biggest flops of Kamal Haasan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

'Nobody can..': Kamal Amrohi's son on Sharmin Segal comparing her performance in Heeramandi with Meena Kumari

Anurag Kashyap says India didn't have any moment at Cannes 2024: 'Let’s stop this fake celebration'

Meet actor, who decided to become pilot after flops, playing villain against Salman changed his life, his daughter is...

HomeIndia

India

PM, 71 ministers take oath in Modi 3.0 govt: Check caste-wise representation here

BJP's NDA partners have got five cabinet ministerial berths in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 11:43 PM IST

PM, 71 ministers take oath in Modi 3.0 govt: Check caste-wise representation here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A 72-member Council of Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Sunday in the third term of the Modi government. The third term of the BJP-led NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a maximum of 31 cabinet ministers, including PM Modi, besides five Ministers of State (with Independent Charge) and 36 ministers of state.

BJP's NDA partners have got five cabinet ministerial berths in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as against none in the outgoing government, given the party's dependence on allies for a majority in the Lok Sabha. HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular), Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh of the Janata Dal (United), Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party and Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) took oath as cabinet ministers on Sunday at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Caste/Religion wise representation in Modi 3.0

  • Total Minister: 72
  • General: 25
  • OBC: 27
  • SC: 10
  • ST: 5
  • Christian+Sikh+Bodh+Jain : 5
  • No Muslim

READ | What are the salaries of India’s Prime Minister, President, Vice-President? What perks and facilities do they get?

Modi govt 3.0: List of Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Cabinet Ministers
1. Rajnath Singh
2. Amit Shah
3. Nitin Gadkari
4. J P Nadda
5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
6. Nirmala Sitharaman
7. S Jaishankar
8. ML Khattar
9. HD Kumaraswamy
10. Piyush Goyal
11. Dharmendra Pradhan
12. Jitan Ram Manjhi
13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh
14. Sarbananda Sonowal
15. Virendra Kumar
16. K Ram Mohan Naidu
17. Pralhad Joshi
18. Jual Oram
19. Giriraj Singh
20. Ashwini Vaishnaw
21. Jyotiraditya Scindia
22. Bhupender Yadav
23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
24. Annapurna Devi
25. Kiren Rijiju
26. Hardeep Singh Puri
27. Mansukh Mandaviya
28. G Kishan Reddy
29. Chirag Paswan
30. CR Paatil
 

Ministers of State (Independent charge)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh 2. Jitendra Singh
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
4. Prataprao Jadhav
5. Jayant Chaudhary

Ministers of State

1. Jitin Prasada
2. Shripad Naik
3. Pankaj Chaudhary
4. Krishan Pal Gurjar
5. Ramdas Athawale
6. Ram Nath Thakur
7. Nityanand Rai
8. Anupriya Parel
9. V Sommana
10. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar
11. SP Singh Baghel
12. Shobha Karandlaje
13. Kirthi Vardhan Singh
14. B L Varma
15. Shantanu Thakur
16. Suresh Gopi
17. L Murugan
18. Ajay Tamta
19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar
20. Kamlesh Paswan
21. Bhagirath Choudhary
22. Satish Dubey
23. Sanjay Seth
24. Ravneet Singh Bittu
25. Durga Das Uikey
26. Raksha Khadse
27. Sukanta Majumdar
28. Savitri Thakur
29. Tokhan Sahu
30. Rajbhushan Chaudhary
31. Bupathi Raju Srinivas Varma
32. Harsh Malhotra
33. Nimuben Bhamaria
34. Murlidhar Mohol
35. George Kurian

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CWC Meeting: Congress chief Kharge stresses on unity, says INDIA Bloc 'must function...'

Kangana Ranaut's old post justifying Will Smith slapping Chris Rock resurfaces, netizens say 'hypocrisy at it's best'

Rajat Dalal arrested for abducting, torturing 18-year-old student, influencer forced him to…

Meet actress who made debut with Akshay Kumar, sister of a superstar, now owns clothing brand, her net worth is..

DNA Exclusive: Chirag Paswan shares roadmap after winning Bihar's Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, says, 'I want to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement