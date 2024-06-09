PM, 71 ministers take oath in Modi 3.0 govt: Check caste-wise representation here

BJP's NDA partners have got five cabinet ministerial berths in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A 72-member Council of Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Sunday in the third term of the Modi government. The third term of the BJP-led NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a maximum of 31 cabinet ministers, including PM Modi, besides five Ministers of State (with Independent Charge) and 36 ministers of state.

BJP's NDA partners have got five cabinet ministerial berths in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as against none in the outgoing government, given the party's dependence on allies for a majority in the Lok Sabha. HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular), Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh of the Janata Dal (United), Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party and Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) took oath as cabinet ministers on Sunday at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Caste/Religion wise representation in Modi 3.0

Total Minister: 72

General: 25

OBC: 27

SC: 10

ST: 5

Christian+Sikh+Bodh+Jain : 5

No Muslim

Modi govt 3.0: List of Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Cabinet Ministers

1. Rajnath Singh

2. Amit Shah

3. Nitin Gadkari

4. J P Nadda

5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan

6. Nirmala Sitharaman

7. S Jaishankar

8. ML Khattar

9. HD Kumaraswamy

10. Piyush Goyal

11. Dharmendra Pradhan

12. Jitan Ram Manjhi

13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh

14. Sarbananda Sonowal

15. Virendra Kumar

16. K Ram Mohan Naidu

17. Pralhad Joshi

18. Jual Oram

19. Giriraj Singh

20. Ashwini Vaishnaw

21. Jyotiraditya Scindia

22. Bhupender Yadav

23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

24. Annapurna Devi

25. Kiren Rijiju

26. Hardeep Singh Puri

27. Mansukh Mandaviya

28. G Kishan Reddy

29. Chirag Paswan

30. CR Paatil



Ministers of State (Independent charge)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh 2. Jitendra Singh

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal

4. Prataprao Jadhav

5. Jayant Chaudhary

Ministers of State

1. Jitin Prasada

2. Shripad Naik

3. Pankaj Chaudhary

4. Krishan Pal Gurjar

5. Ramdas Athawale

6. Ram Nath Thakur

7. Nityanand Rai

8. Anupriya Parel

9. V Sommana

10. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

11. SP Singh Baghel

12. Shobha Karandlaje

13. Kirthi Vardhan Singh

14. B L Varma

15. Shantanu Thakur

16. Suresh Gopi

17. L Murugan

18. Ajay Tamta

19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar

20. Kamlesh Paswan

21. Bhagirath Choudhary

22. Satish Dubey

23. Sanjay Seth

24. Ravneet Singh Bittu

25. Durga Das Uikey

26. Raksha Khadse

27. Sukanta Majumdar

28. Savitri Thakur

29. Tokhan Sahu

30. Rajbhushan Chaudhary

31. Bupathi Raju Srinivas Varma

32. Harsh Malhotra

33. Nimuben Bhamaria

34. Murlidhar Mohol

35. George Kurian