PM, 71 ministers take oath in Modi 3.0 govt: Check caste-wise representation here

India
BJP's NDA partners have got five cabinet ministerial berths in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A 72-member Council of Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Sunday in the third term of the Modi government. The third term of the BJP-led NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a maximum of 31 cabinet ministers, including PM Modi, besides five Ministers of State (with Independent Charge) and 36 ministers of state.
BJP's NDA partners have got five cabinet ministerial berths in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as against none in the outgoing government, given the party's dependence on allies for a majority in the Lok Sabha. HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular), Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh of the Janata Dal (United), Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party and Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) took oath as cabinet ministers on Sunday at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Caste/Religion wise representation in Modi 3.0
READ | What are the salaries of India’s Prime Minister, President, Vice-President? What perks and facilities do they get?
Modi govt 3.0: List of Council of Ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Cabinet Ministers
1. Rajnath Singh
2. Amit Shah
3. Nitin Gadkari
4. J P Nadda
5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
6. Nirmala Sitharaman
7. S Jaishankar
8. ML Khattar
9. HD Kumaraswamy
10. Piyush Goyal
11. Dharmendra Pradhan
12. Jitan Ram Manjhi
13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh
14. Sarbananda Sonowal
15. Virendra Kumar
16. K Ram Mohan Naidu
17. Pralhad Joshi
18. Jual Oram
19. Giriraj Singh
20. Ashwini Vaishnaw
21. Jyotiraditya Scindia
22. Bhupender Yadav
23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
24. Annapurna Devi
25. Kiren Rijiju
26. Hardeep Singh Puri
27. Mansukh Mandaviya
28. G Kishan Reddy
29. Chirag Paswan
30. CR Paatil
Ministers of State (Independent charge)
1. Rao Inderjit Singh 2. Jitendra Singh
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
4. Prataprao Jadhav
5. Jayant Chaudhary
Ministers of State
1. Jitin Prasada
2. Shripad Naik
3. Pankaj Chaudhary
4. Krishan Pal Gurjar
5. Ramdas Athawale
6. Ram Nath Thakur
7. Nityanand Rai
8. Anupriya Parel
9. V Sommana
10. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar
11. SP Singh Baghel
12. Shobha Karandlaje
13. Kirthi Vardhan Singh
14. B L Varma
15. Shantanu Thakur
16. Suresh Gopi
17. L Murugan
18. Ajay Tamta
19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar
20. Kamlesh Paswan
21. Bhagirath Choudhary
22. Satish Dubey
23. Sanjay Seth
24. Ravneet Singh Bittu
25. Durga Das Uikey
26. Raksha Khadse
27. Sukanta Majumdar
28. Savitri Thakur
29. Tokhan Sahu
30. Rajbhushan Chaudhary
31. Bupathi Raju Srinivas Varma
32. Harsh Malhotra
33. Nimuben Bhamaria
34. Murlidhar Mohol
35. George Kurian