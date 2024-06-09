Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev in five-set thriller to clinch maiden French Open title

Spanish World No.3, Carlos Alcaraz, secured his first French Open title in a thrilling five-set match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. This victory marks Alcaraz as the eighth Spaniard to claim a Roland Garros title, joining the ranks of tennis legends such as Rafael Nadal and his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. Alcaraz emerged victorious with a final score of 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, showcasing his exceptional skill and determination on the court.

