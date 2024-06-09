'Nobody can..': Kamal Amrohi's son on Sharmin Segal comparing her performance in Heeramandi with Meena Kumari

Tajdar Amrohi, son of Pakeezah director Kamal Amrohi, and Meena Kumari's stepson reacted to Sharmin Segal comparing her performance in Heeramandi with the late actress from the classic.

Actress Sharmin Segal continues to make headlines and recently she compared her performance in Heermandi to Meena Kumari from Pakeezah. Amid the backlash, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin defended her performance of Meena Kumari from director Kamal Amrohi's masterpiece.

Now, Kamal's son and Meena Kumari's stepson, producer Tajdar Amrohi reacted to Sharmin's comparison with Meena Kumari. In an interview with Zoom, when Kamal was asked if he had seen Bhansali's web series, Kamal confirmed that he watched only three episodes because he hadn't been keeping well, "I will see the rest when I am alright," Tajdar said.

The producer was even asked to share his thoughts about Heeramandi being compared with his father's film Pakeezah. He said, "Zameen aasman ka fark hai between Heeramandi and Pakeezah. Don't compare the two. Nobody can make Pakeezah again. Neither Meena Kumari nor Kamal Amrohi can ever be born again."

Later in the conversation, Sharmin's statement about her performance being inspired by Meena Kumari's 'nothingness' was shared with Tajdar. When asked if he related to Segal's statement, Tajdar said, "I don't know Sharmin. But no, I can't relate to her statement on nothingness."

The Razia Sultan (1983) producer even shared Bhansali's affection towards his father. When asked if he didn't found any similarity between Heeramandi and Pakeezah, he said, "Main iske baare mein bolna nahin chahta kyunki Bhansali is a big fan of my father Kamal Amrohi. In every film of his, Bhansali tries to take the shots in a very similar way as my father did."

Tajdar also recalled that Bhansali once visited to Kamalistan Studio, and asked where late filmmaker used to sit. "Out of great respect, he touched the ground where my dad sat." At last, he concluded that everyone has an individual taste. "There might be people who have liked Heeramandi more than Pakeezah," Tajdar said.

